Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan Blend Two of Their Songs Seamlessly for ACM Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini took the ACM Awards stage with Noah Kahan to perform Ballerini’s song “Mountain with a View” and Kahan’s song “Stick Season.” The set looked gorgeous, designed to look like a living room with a mountain view, but also including a separate stage decorated with plants and grass.

The pair appeared early in the show. Ballerini began by lying on a blue couch in a gold sequined slip dress, starting off her song softly. Kahan then joined her, standing on a stage decorated like a marsh. The crowd went wild for Kahan, cheering loudly as he settled into his hit song. Their two songs blended together beautifully as they harmonized on “Stick Season.” They shared a hug at the end as the camera zoomed out on the amazing set.

Kelsea Ballerini Performs at ACM Awards Following Her Hosting Stint at CMT Awards

Previously this year, Kelsea Ballerini hosted the CMT Awards for the fourth time, and what she said is the last. Speaking with Variety at the time, she shared that she wanted to explore more opportunities other than hosting.

“It’s my final year, yeah,” she confirmed to the outlet. “I’ve hosted or co-hosted this show for four years now, and I’ve gotten to host a lot of different kinds of ventures over the last decade — and I really enjoy it. It was the first thing that I did outside of music really, that allowed me to ask myself the question: What else? Like, what else can I do?”

She continued, “And I’m ready to ask myself that question again, and I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is. Never say never — I will never say that I won’t come do this again. I love it. I just am excited to see what else I can do.”

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images