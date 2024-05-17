2024 ACM Awards Winners – The Full List

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived. Tonight (May 16), some of the biggest names in country music gathered at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. As usual, the ACM Awards were full of great performances and unforgettable moments making the fans who tuned in the biggest winners of the night.

It was a huge night for Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll. Both artists went into the ACM Awards feeling like winners with four nominations each. They shared a nod for Music Event of the Year (“Save Me”). Additionally, both buzzworthy artists were up for Entertainer of the Year. They also both took the stage to perform new songs.

The full list of winners at this year’s ACM Awards is below.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Little Big Town
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

  • Kassi Ashton
  • Ashely Cooke
  • Hannah Ellis
  • Kylie Morgan
  • Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

  • ERNEST
  • Kameron Marlowe
  • Dylan Scott
  • Conner Smith
  • Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

  • Neon Union
  • Restless Road
  • Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year

  • Gettin’ Old—Luke Combs
  • Higher—Chris Stapleton
  • Leather—Cody Johnson
  • One Thing at a Time—Morgan Wallen
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)—Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

  • “Burn It Down”—Parker McCollum
  • “Fast Car”—Luke Combs
  • “Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll
  • “Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis
  • “Last Night”—Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists, Songwriters/Publishers)

  • “Fast Car” — Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman
  • “Heart Like A Truck” —Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson
  • “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne
  • “The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
  • “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins

Music Event of the Year

  • “Can’t Break Up Now” — Old Dominion and Megan Moroney
  • “Different ‘Round Here” — Riley Green ft. Luke Combs
  • “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Man Made A Bar” — Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church
  • “Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Visual Media of the Year

  • “Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
  • “Human” — Cody Johnson
  • “In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
  • “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
  • “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Chase McGill
  • Josh Thompson

Artist/Songwriter of the Year

  • Zach Bryan
  • ERNEST
  • HARDY
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

