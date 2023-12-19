Watch: ‘The Voice’ Fans Gush Over Jacquie Roar’s “More Than a Feeling” Finals Performance

While taking to The Voice stage for her first performance of the Season 24 finals, Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar sang More Than a Feeling by Boston.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before showing off her vocals, The Voice contestant had some struggles with finding the right song to perform. In a behind-the-scenes clip, her mother suggested that she select another song instead of Boston’s hit track.

However, despite her mother’s advice, Roar pushed to perform the song stating, “I’m trying to win this thing!”

Jacquie Roar is FEELING her Top 5 performance!! 🙌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/P8AIC9jfCl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 19, 2023

Her decision to perform More Than a Feeling was on the mark as her coach Reba and her former coach, Gwen had nothing but praise following the performance. While Gwen stated she was so proud of Roar, Reba added, “Way to go, I’m so proud of you.”

The Voice fans also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the performance. “She is amazing!” one fan wrote. “Great song choice.”

Another fan tagged The Voice contestant and wrote, “You are my all-time favorite singer. I absolutely love [to] see you sing. Whatever happens, I will always support and will listen to your music. You are absolutely stunning and amazingly Talented.”

Jacquie Roar will be performing another song later on in the episode alongside her coach, Reba. The singer has had quite an interesting experience on The Voice. During her blind audition, Roar sang Here for the Party by Gretchen Wilson. The performance ended with a four-chair turn. Roar went with Team Gwen. However, she eventually joined Team Reba.

Meanwhile, Reba never had any doubts about the contestant’s range and performance. “I chose Jacquie because she knows her range,” Reba stated when Roar went up against Tom Nitti and Alison Albrecht in the Knockouts portion. “And her showmanship is wonderful. She’s comfortable in her own skin.”

(Feature image via The Voice/Twitter)