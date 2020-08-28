Tonight, Friday, 8.28 is the last of their great shows in their monthlong Facebook residency of Friday nights at 8 pm EDT

Click here for tonight’s livestream.





Jana and Charnett have been busy all month long with their great celebration of their acclaimed duet album, Nothing But Love.

Tonight at 8 pm EST will be the final show in this series of Friday shows.





There’s something special anytime that Jana Herzen and Charnett Moffett make music together. It’s pure, soulful and especially beautiful to hear now, maybe more than ever.

She’s a great singer-songwriter-guitarist who has championed countless other artists on the Motéma label.



He’s one of the finest jazz bassists playing today, having worked with a long list of legendary luminaries of jazz, including Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, McCoy Tyner, Ornette Coleman and Sonny Sharrock.



Together they’re magic.

The Jana Herzen and Charnett Moffett Facebook livestream concert link is

@Facebook.com/motema

Click here for tonight’s livestream.



