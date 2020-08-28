It’s the fifth song in the ongoing song cycle by the star of “The Simpsons” and Spinal Tap.

Today, Harry Shearer releases the fifth track in his Trump song cycle. He’s been adding to this cycle one song a week throughout this summer and will continue into autumn. Harry, a the star of “The Simpsons” and Spinal Tap and more, is performing as Trump, singing about various aspects of the presidency to date.

It follows the old-school R&B anthem to Jared Kushner “Son in Law”; the disco/plaintive folk number celebrating Trump’s consistent inconsistency in his approach to the pandemic “Covid-180”; “Very Stable Genius,” a low-power power-ballad, in which the Leader of the Free World vaunts his self-proclaimed intellectual prowess combined with his calm and balanced disposition; and “Stormy Daniels,” a romantic ballad of passion, power and pay off.



“Alabama” is a southern rock style tribute to the southern state. A couple of hurricane seasons ago, the president showed a map of a predicted storm track, which included an addition: a Sharpie-drawn extension of the storm’s possible track to Alabama. A controversy ensued when the Weather Service disavowed the “Sharpie track.” Since the state was the site of the first rally of the 2016 Trump campaign, the song spotlights the special place Alabama appears to have in the President’s “heart.”

“The trouble with official hurricane forecast maps is that they don’t often include Sharpie additions,” said Harry about Alabama, the song and the state. “When it’s the state that gave your presidential campaign its kickoff, a Sharpie warning is the least you can do.”

With music and lyrics by Harry, he does the lead vocal as Trump. CJ Vanston sings backing vocals, keyboard and other instruments, Howard Levy on harmonica, Mark Bonilla on guitar and Toss Panos on drums.



“My Donald Trump is almost as eager for continued public attention,” said Harry, “as the real Trump.”

Words & Music Harry Shearer

We were ready

For the quake that didn’t happen

It seems they don’t do fracking

In Alabama

We were ready

For that decimating fire

That would have occurred If it was drier

In Alabama

Alabama

We love you so much

Your women have the skin

We love to touch

Except for Jeff Sessions

You’re strong and you’re free

Alabama

Don’t forget me

Don’t forget me

We were ready

For the Islamic attack on the market in Macon

For selling bacon

Turns out

It’s not in Alabama

We were ready

For the riots

At the downtown mall

Then they tell me people don’t riot at all

In Alabama

Alabama

You’re never out of my thoughts

Whether you sleep in King-Sized

Or on donated cots

That first rally started me on this incredible path

Alabama

Let’s do the math

Let’s do the math

Let’s do the math

“Alabama“



Lead Vocal: Harry Shearer

Harmonica: Howard Levy

Guitars: Mark Bonilla

Drums: Toss Panos

Keyboards, Harmony Vocals, All Other Instruments: CJ Vanston



The first song in the Donald Trump series, “Son In Law” was released on July 31. The song is an old-style New Orleans R&B number depicting Donald Trump in praise of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The video of the track uses ground-breaking motion-capture animation to portray the U.S. President lionizing his senior advisor and son-in-law. At one point it shows the spookily real Trump with his hand casually hovering over the nuclear button on his desk in The Oval Office, while extolling the virtues of his daughter’s curves.







