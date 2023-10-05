Lizzie No Finds Comfort Amidst Chaos In Captivating New Single “Lagunita”

Singer/songwriter Lizzie No offers a first glimpse into the turbulent journey at the center of her upcoming album with “Lagunita.” Released today (October 4), the energizing and entrancing lead single introduces listeners to the character “Miss Freedom” as she navigates a transformative journey through song.

Videos by American Songwriter

The driving, electrifying tune features guest vocals from Brian Dunne and emotes a feeling of deep determination for better days to come.

“If you want to be great, you have to insist upon it. If you want mercy, you must grab it with both hands,” No shared in a statement. “If you want to take your street race to outer space and win, you need the patron saint of charming underdogs, Brian Dunne, in the passenger seat. Don’t pull your punches when you meet god in the desert after dark. If your life has turned into a car wreck, honk the horn until you get free. Miss Freedomland wrestled self hatred, and violent men, and alcohol for fifteen years but never gave up hope of being blessed. Nobody scares her anymore.”

[RELATED: Brian Dunne Recruits Caitlin Rose for Reimagined “The Kids Are All Grown”]

“Lagunita” is the first single from No’s new record, Halfsies, due on January 19 via Thirty Tigers/Miss Freedomland. The project features 11 tracks that take listeners along as Miss Freedom searches for an escape from the frightening realities of life in modern America.

Along with contributions from Dunne, Halfsies also features guest vocals by celebrated singer/songwriter Allison Russell and strings from Grammy Award-winning group Attaca Quartet. You can learn more about Halfsies and view a complete list of upcoming tour dates by visiting Lizzie No’s official website.

Listen to “Lagunita” below:

Halfsies Track List

1. “Halfsies”

2. “Sleeping In the Next Room”

3. “Lagunita”

4. “The Heartbreak Store”

5. “Deadbeat”

6. “Done”

7. “Mourning Dove Waltz”

8. “Annie Oakley”

9. “Shield and Sword”

10. “Getaway Car”

11. “Babylon”

Photo by Cole Nielsen, Courtesy of Missing Piece Group