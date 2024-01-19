New Country and Americana Albums for January 19, 2024: Music from Brittney Spencer, Town Mountain, Charles Esten, and More

The temperatures might be dipping low across most of the country but this week’s batch of new albums is smoking hot. More importantly, the eclectic list of artists brings a little something for everyone and every mood. Those looking for rock, country, folk, bluegrass, blues, or a blend of all of the above will find what they’re looking for in this week’s list.

For instance, Town Mountain’s new EP features the bluegrass-adjacent group’s takes on several classic songs. Dance Me Down Easy features covers of songs originally recorded by J.J. Cale, Dire Straits, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, and more.

Lizzie No’s latest offering, Halfsies is the perfect musical accompaniment for the cold weather. The album is full of songs about breakups, loneliness, losing friends, and frustration. While many of the songs share cold, hard truths, the string arrangements and No’s voice will surely keep listeners warm.

After 10 years in Nashville and two EPs, Brittney Spencer released her debut album My Stupid Life. The phrase “worth the wait” is appropriate when listening to this 13-track collection. Spencer shares the ups and downs of her years trying to make it country music. While doing so she showcases her powerful vocals, stellar songwriting, and seemingly effortless ability to blend soul, jazz, and country into a sound that is truly her own. My Stupid Life is, without a doubt, a highlight of this week’s releases.

New Country and Americana Albums for January 19