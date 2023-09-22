Lizzo Accepts Humanitarian Award: “I’m Going to Continue to Be Who I Am”

It was a notable day for Lizzo. She appeared at the Black Music Action Coalition’s Gala on September 21, the same day yet another lawsuit against her was filed. But onstage at the event, where she accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, Lizzo gave praise for the moment.

“Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action,” Lizzo began her speech, per Variety. “Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these.”

“It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are. And I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching,” Lizzo continued.

“I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people, because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And, I’m going to continue to put on and represent safe spaces for fat Black women, because that’s what the fuck I do!”

Earlier in the day, fashion designer Asha Daniels filed suit against Lizzo after she worked in the wardrobe department during the “Truth Hurts” singer’s tour. Daniels claimed she faced physical and verbal abuse, as well as unfair working conditions. Lizzo also was sued and accused of harassment by three backup dancers back in August.

During the speech, Lizzo also discussed donating $250,000 to Black-led organizations including the Marsha P. Johnson Institute as well as Save Our Sisters, Black Girls Smile, Sphinx Organization, and more.

The BMAC gala was hosted by Kenny Burns and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Before Lizzo gave her speech, Billboard notes, a co-star from her reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls said a few words as well. “When we found out Lizzo was being honored, we knew that we had to be here. This has always been somebody that gives back. She cares deeply. She loves with her whole heart … she put in the work to get to this moment.”

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET