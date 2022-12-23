Watch: Lizzo and Austin Butler Sing Sweet Christmas Carol Together

This year’s pop queen, Lizzo, and this year’s Elvis, Austin Butler, are wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The pair recorded a little carol behind-the-scenes of their joint Saturday Night Live appearance, a video Lizzo has been “gatekeeping” since it was recorded. Sharing the clip on her TikTok, it shows the two singing the classic carol, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in unison and ending the video in a sweet, excited embrace.

“If we show up as Christmas carolers at your house wyd?,” Lizzo captioned the video, seen below.

The “About Damn Time” singer and Elvis actor teamed up for the Dec. 17 episode of SNL, a debut for Butler, but a veteran performance for the “Juice” star. The night saw Lizzo perform “Break Up Twice,” a track from her latest album, Special, as well as a cover of Stevie Wonder’s holiday classic, “Someday at Christmas.”

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement about her song choice. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Lizzo is reportedly going all out in celebration of the holidays this year. In an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the artist discusses going from sleeping in her car to becoming a first-time homeowner, having over half a dozen Christmas trees in her house, and decking the halls in the spirit of the season.

“It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard,” she explained in the preview. “I’m literally Santa Claus.”

See her most recent, holiday-inspired SNL performance of “Someday at Christmas,” below.

