Tory Lanez Fate in Hands of Jury After Final Push from Prosecutors

The prosecutor in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case gave her closing argument yesterday (Dec. 22), claiming that Tory Lanez’s “massive ego” wouldn’t allow him to be ditched by Megan, prompting him to shoot at both her feet and then attempt to “manipulate” her into silence, per Rolling Stone.

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta then added that she hopes something Megan said in her closing statement resonated with the jurors: “There is not a day that goes by where somebody is not calling me a liar or is not shaming me for being a grown woman and having sex. This whole story has not been about the shooting, it’s only been about who is Tory having sex with.”

Ta then pointed out that the defense lawyer, George Mgdesyan, “name-dropped” two other famous men that are rumored to have had a sexual relationship with Megan.

“He said this case was about sexual relationships. That’s not true. This case has always been about the shooting,” Ta argued. “Why did the defense do this? He wants to play on age-old prejudices and biases. But you are all better than that.”

Mgdesyan used his closing argument to challenge the credibility of Megan’s accusation. Primarily, he cited a lack of DNA linking Lanez to the 9mm handgun. He further claimed that Megan’s friend, Kelsey Harris, shot the rapper after Lanez revealed he was sleeping with both women.

After hearing both sides of the argument, a jury – five men and seven women – deliberated for three hours and agreed to reconvene today (Dec. 23) with their decision.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him – one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He picked up an additional charge later for discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years in prison. Find a recap of the case so far, HERE.

