Lizzo Drops Inspirational Trailer for Her Documentary ‘Love, Lizzo’

Lizzo is standing in the spotlight in the trailer for her documentary, Love, Lizzo.

The trailer takes viewers inside the Grammy winner’s journey over the past three years, with a behind-the-scenes look at photoshoots, childhood photos, and videos growing up in Houston as she claims to always be “chasing the music.” The trailer chronicles her rise to superstar status with Lizzo sharing how she used to write pop songs as a child but didn’t have the “confidence” in her voice. Clips of her performing in front of arena-sized crowds on her Cuz I Love You Tour show the magnitude of her impact.

“Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped and sang and played the flute,” she says in a voiceover. “It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice.”

Fans also get to see her in action in the studio recording her 2022 album, Special, which features the chart-topping hit “About Damn Time,” and playing James Madison’s crystal flute that dates back to 1814 inside the Library of Congress

“Girl… I’m bouta have a panic attack,” the singer shared on Twitter alongside the trailer.

In a press statement, the doc is described as “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom.”

Love, Lizzo premieres on HBO Max on November 24. The hitmaker recently picked up her first Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Competition Program for her reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo is currently in the midst of her Special Tour that wraps up on November 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage