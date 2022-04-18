Lizzo Hosts, Performs on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ahead of New LP Release

Acclaimed pop star Lizzo took on the daunting task of both performing on and hosting the popular variety show Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (April 16).

The Michigan native knocked it out of the park.

Lizzo, who broke into laughter in several of her sketches, was a charming host and a powerful performer on the SNL stage.

To begin with, Lizzo performed two new songs during the show—”About Damn Time” and “Special.” Both of which should appear on the artist’s forthcoming new LP, SPECIAL, which is slated for release on July 15.

Lizzo became the first host to introduce themself ahead of a musical performance. Lizzo made that known on social media, taking to Twitter to say, “IM THE FIRST HOST TO EVER INTRODUCE THEMSELVES. THANK U LORNE!”

IM THE FIRST HOST TO EVER INTRODUCE THEMSELVES 😭😭 THANK U LORNE! https://t.co/RzeegIJie2 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 17, 2022

Lizzo also showed off her skill at playing the flute in a sketch about playing in an orchestra. In the sketch, the 33-year-old singer, who was trained as a flutist early in her career, volunteered her services when an orchestra loses its first chair player. Not only does she wow on the instrument, but she also does it while twerking/

Check out the humorous sketch below.

In Lizzo’s monologue at the top of the program, the “Truth Hurts” singer came out in a sparkly blue outfit and joked about wearing clothes. “Yes, I’m shocked I have clothes on too,” she said upon her entrance. (The singer is known for her scantily clad outfits) In addition, she also made clear the number of times “bitch” would be said on the show. “Tonight, we’re gonna break the record for the amount of times bitch is said on live TV,” she said to the audience cheering. “I hate cussing in front of my mom,” she added before waving to her mother in the audience.

Check out her monologue below.

Take a look at the rest of Lizzo’s sketches, including gags involving Costco, food and YouTube, trivia games, the hilarious Beanie Babies sketch, Six Flags, TikTok, and more.

Enjoy, Lizzo fans!

