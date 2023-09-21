Lizzo Faces Another Lawsuit from Former Tour Employee

Following the news that Lizzo was being sued by three backup dancers for harassment back in early August, the “Truth Hurts” singer faces yet another lawsuit, this time from fashion designer Asha Daniels. Daniels claims that while working as part of Lizzo’s on-tour wardrobe department, she heard offensive comments from staff and was sometimes denied breaks while working a 20-hour shift.

Daniels recently spoke to NBC News about her experience working for Lizzo. “I felt like I was living in a madhouse. It was totally shocking. I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others,” Daniels said. “And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

Amanda Nomura, who also worked for Lizzo, allegedly referred to women of color as “dumb,” “useless,” and “fat,” according to Daniels’ suit. Daniels also claimed that Nomura ran over her foot with a clothing rack, injuring her ankle. The lawsuit also states that Daniels was asked by Lizzo’s tour manager to get video evidence of the abusive and inappropriate behavior when she complained, but she decided against the idea for moral reasons.

Daniels also accused Lizzo of enforcing a rule of not being able to wear any kind of clothing that could be perceived as provocative, especially in front of Lizzo’s boyfriend. The fashion designer alleges that after being let go from her position, she started to develop post-traumatic stress disorder, among other health issues.

According to Pitchfork, Stefan Friedman, a spokesperson for Lizzo, denied the allegations in a statement. “As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” the statement reads. “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.“

Lizzo was initially sued by backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. In their lawsuit, the dancers accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and making their work environment feel hostile. Lizzo hit the dancers back with a lawsuit of her own, citing “malicious prosecution.” Lizzo was spotted by TMZ for the first time since the initial lawsuit in late August, where she told the outlet she was busy working on new music.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage