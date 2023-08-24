Lizzo Files Lawsuit Against Dancers Suing Her for Harassment

After being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three of her backup dancers, Lizzo is reportedly suing those dancers for “malicious prosecution.” Lizzo’s lawsuit comes shortly after Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, three former dancers for the “Truth Hurts” singer, filed their own lawsuit against the singer and Shirlene Quigley, dance captain for Lizzo’s team. Lizzo’s company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., is also listed as a defendant in the dancers’ lawsuit.

According to NME, Lizzo’s attorney, Martin Singer, said that he and his famous client “intend to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed. The lawsuit is a sham.”

Singer has gained access to several photos of “the performers after the topless cabaret show at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris.” The photos in question are from March 5, approximately one month after the alleged harassment that the three dancers suffered in an Amsterdam nude bar occurred. “These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts,” Singer wrote in a statement.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, defended her client’s appearance in the photos while speaking with The Independent. “We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs,” Rahmani said. “They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.

“We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max Love Lizzo documentary, we’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her,” Rahmani added. “Clearly, not very much.”

The original lawsuit against Lizzo claimed that the musician took the dancers to a nude bar in Amsterdam without informing them of the nature of the business. According to the lawsuit, Lizzo “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performer’s vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performer’s vaginas. Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

