Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin and Blackpink to Perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs

MTV has announced the latest round of VMA performers for this year’s show, which is slated to air from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28. The new performers join previously announced performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshemello x Khalid, Kane Brown, and Panic! at the Disco.

The latest artists to join the billing are Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, and K-pop group Blackpink. Lizzo is scheduled to perform a track taken from her new album, Special, “2 Be Loved.” Måneskin (of Eurovision fame) will play their latest single, “Supermodel,” while details about Harlow’s performance have not yet been announced. Blackpink will deliver the first U.S. performance of their single “Pink Venom.”

Of the previously announced performers, Brazilian singer Anitta will make her VMA debut with her single “Envolver” while Columbian superstar J Blavin will return to the VMA stage with the TV premiere of “Nivel De Perreo.”

Marshmello and Khalid will take the stage together with their new collaborative single, “Numb.” Panic! at the Disco will return to the VMAs for the first time since 2018 to premiere their new single “Middle of a Breakup”—a track of their forthcoming album “Viva Las Vengeance.” The nine-time nominees are up for Best Alternative Video.

Kane Brown is slated to make history as the first male country artist to take the VMA stage since its debut in 1984. Brown will perform his latest single “Grand” from his forthcoming studio album, Different Man. He will be among the remote performers, sponsored by Toyota.

Many of the performers also lead the nominations for this year’s awards. Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow closely behind with six, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and the Weekend all have five.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)