Zack de la Rocha’s Leg Injury Revealed After European Tour is Canceled

When we said, “break a leg,” we didn’t mean it literally.

Recently, Rage Against The Machine’s frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during a reunion show with hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. De la Rocha had been performing RATM’s 1991 hit “Bullet in the Head” at the time of his injury, and as a result, the rock band canceled the U.K. and European legs of its tour. Refunds for these shows are available at the point of purchase.

Now, in the latest development of this leggy saga, the frontman’s specific ailment has been revealed.

In an Instagram post, photographer and friend of the band, Glen E. Friedman, stated that de la Rocha was recovering from a “torn Achilles” tendon. “Before I review for you the story of the 1st image, I want you to know that I am posting this today because I went to see my good friend Zack (with his torn Achilles) perform last night at Madison Square Garden, one of the most hallowed venues in the modern world,” Friedman wrote.

Friedman continued, “RATM sold out FIVE nights. Even having to sit during the performance Zack De La Rocha showed the world what they had been missing in all the years he had been away from this incredible group of musicians. Zack ‘brought it’ like few others ever have or ever could. Integrity, and heart, the touchstones of the most important and greatest. I had a great fucking time and was going off like a spoiled child up in front of the barricades because that’s how I’m used to it, being close and feeling it and letting it go through and move me.”

We’re sending well wishes your way, de la Rocha, and hope for a speedy recovery.

Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame