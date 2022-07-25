Lizzo Surprises Fans While on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

What would you do if you looked up and saw Lizzo was your waitress, bringing you a meal and tickets to her show?

If you were one of the people that the Grammy Award-winning singer surprised earlier this week on a segment on the popular Late Night talkshow, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you’d likely have screamed or shouted some profanity, disbelieving what was happening right in front of you.

These events comprised a recent appearance by Lizzo on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The singer shocked some diehard fans of hers during a pre-recorded segment on the show on July 20 in an appearance called “Undercover Sing.”

The setup: the unknowing fans were told that they’d been invited to hear songs from Lizzo’s new album and to share their thoughts. But as the music starts, Lizzo comes out and improvises odd, weird, funny lyrics over the tracks. She sings, Stop the music, ’cause I gotta pee, and Are you ready? ‘Cause I’m somewhere in this room!

Then she came into the room, taking each listener/onlooker by surprise. “I feel like I’m on Maury,” said the “Truth Hurts” singer.

The staged event occurred as Lizzo is hyping her latest album, Special.

Fans, of course, were surprised at seeing their musical hero. “You are not real!” says one. Another just shouted, “Bitch!” And in another moment, Lizzo came out as a waitress, bringing a fan a vegan BLT before adding tickets to her upcoming L.A. show at the Kia Forum in November. That show marks the final gig for Lizzo’s Special Tour, which began September 23 in Florida.

The tour also marked the occasion when Lizzo, with Live Nation, announced they’d be donating $1 million of the tour’s proceeds to abortion access charities in the wake of the recap by the United States Supreme Court of Roe v. Wade.

Watch Lizzo surprise her fans below.