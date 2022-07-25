Surprise! There’s a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album on the way, the second for the band this year.

The new LP, Return of the Dream Canteen, is set for release on October 14 on Warner Records. (See the new album art here below.)

The band made the unexpected announcement on July 23 as the group kicked off their North American stadium tour in Denver, Colorado, at the city’s Empower Field (to wide applause).

Fans can pre-order the new record HERE.

The new album comes on the heels of the record Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped earlier this year, Unlimited Love, which dropped in April. Return of the Dream Canteen also follows—and is perhaps a new trend—another big-name rocker, Jack White, who released two albums of his own in 2022.

The band released a statement about their forthcoming new work, saying, “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slipstream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.

“With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” the band concluded.

In between now and the new LP release, the group will continue on its stadium tour with performances slated for Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, then through Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the North American leg in Arlington, Texas, on September 18th at Globe Life Field.

Many big names have accompanied (or will in the near future) the Red Hot Chili Peppers on this string of dates, from HAIM to Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent, and Post Malone.

The band kicked off the global stadium tour last month with their European leg at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Saturday, June 4th. The concert marked their first show back with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years and the kickoff to the band’s first-ever stadium tour.

Return of the Dream Canteen album art

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars