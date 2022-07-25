Aerosmith Announces Rare and Unreleased Concert Film ’50 Years Live!’

The legendary rock group Aerosmith has announced 50 Years Live!, a new concert film culled from rare and unreleased archival footage.

Dubbed as “a gift for fans,” for five consecutive weeks starting on July 29, Aerosmith will premiere never-before-seen concert footage from a different decade every week on the band’s official website and YouTube channel. The first collection is now available, HERE.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning Hall of Famers of Aerosmith, which was founded in 1970, released their debut self-titled album in 1973.

The series will kick off with a classic performance from 1977, from The Summit in Houston, Texas. Highlight clips from Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 include “Back In The Saddle,” “Mama Kin,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

Fans can check out a trailer for the series on the group’s YouTube channel here.

According to a press statement, “Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 is taken directly from the original in-house 2 [inch] master analog video cartridge for the best possible quality and features footage filmed over the course of two summer nights at The Summit in Houston, Texas on June 24 & 25, 1977. The original live feed edit, only intended for the in-house screens, was carefully cleaned, digitized, and remastered in HD, bringing the 45-year-old footage to life.

“This hour-long, highly charged performance shows why Aerosmith became one of the hottest bands of the ’70s and continues to this day. Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 kicks into full gear as the band burst onto The Summit stage, delivering powerful and raw renditions of ‘Back In The Saddle,’ ‘Mama Kin,’ ‘Lord Of The Thighs,’ ‘Lick And A Promise,’ and ‘Sweet Emotion,’ featuring Tom Hamilton’s signature bass line as he lays down that familiar groove as Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro eases the audience in. Other highlights include ‘Draw The Line,’ ‘Walk This Way,’ a blistering version of ‘Toys In The Attic,’ and their 1973 Top 10 power ballad ‘Dream On,’” the statement concluded.

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to bring their critically acclaimed residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild to the Dolby Live at Park MGM. It kicks off September 14 with shows running through December 11. Tickets can be purchased online HERE.

And upcoming additional archived shows will include:

Live From The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989 (Premieres August 5)

Filmed in Landover, Maryland, on December 17, 1989, Aerosmith closes out the ’80s in top form with this dynamic performance at Capital Centre. Live From The Capital Centre features classic tracks such as “Walk This Way” and “Rats In The Cellar,” as well as “Rag Doll,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” and “Permanent Vacation.”

Highlight clips from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 6 will be: “Walk This Way,” “Permanent Vacation,” and “Dude (Looks Like A Lady).”

Live From The Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 (Premieres August 12)

Throughout the ’90s, Aerosmith continued to be an unstoppable force in rock, delivering a high-energy set at Coca-Cola Star Amphitheater on July 2, 1993, with all the same swagger and attitude they had from day one. The tightly knit band belts out now classics such as “Eat The Rich,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge’,” and “Cryin’.” Older favorites include “Last Child.” “Walk This Way,” and “Back In The Saddle.”

Highlights from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 13 will be: “Cryin’,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” and “Livin’ On The Edge.”

Live From Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 (Premieres August 19)

“Mama Kin” kicks things into high gear as Aerosmith storms through Michigan on September 7, 2003, at Comerica Park during their Rocksimus Maximus Tour. Included are classics such as “Same Old Song And Dance” and “Walk This Way,” as well as “Jaded,” “Love In An Elevator,” and the Grammy Award-winning single “Pink.” Aerosmith brings the incredible night to a close in a cloud of confetti and a frenetic version of “Toys In The Attic.”

Highlights from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 20 will be: “Toy’s In The Attic,” “Same Old Song And Dance,” and “Love In An Elevator.”

Live From Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (Premieres August 26)

Captured at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on October 27, 2016, this show was enhanced with the discovery of the original multi-tracks that were added and mixed by Aerosmith’s long-time Soundboard Engineer John Ship. The band wastes no time getting into their groove as Steven Tyler swaggers through classics such as “Draw The Line” and “Rats In The Cellar,” as well as “Crazy” and their hit ballad “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” Teasing the crowd with a “You See Me Crying” and “Home Tonight” medley, Tyler breaks into a powerfully moving rendition of “Dream On,” before bringing the show to an explosive end with “Sweet Emotion.”

Highlights from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 27 will be: “Crazy,” “Dream On,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.”

In addition, Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear (UMe) is now available globally on CD and vinyl LP and can now be streamed, HERE. And the band’s official online store now features a new 1971 collection of exclusive merchandise, available HERE.

