Logic Sells Entire Music Catalog for Eight Figures

Logic is now the latest musician to sell away his music for a large sum of cash. On June 29 via a press release, the rapper announced that his entire catalog of music now belongs to Influence Media Partners, as he reportedly earned an eight-figure payout in the deal. “It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences,” Logic noted in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

Logic’s catalog, which spans a decade and a half, includes 185 songs from eight albums and eight mixtapes. In 2022, Influence Media Partners made a similar deal with fellow rapper Future, as he sold north of 600 songs to the company for a reported “high eight-figure” number.

“Logic is a changemaker with an independent mindset and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor, Rene McLean. “He’s proven himself to be a multifaceted artist who never confines himself to one box.”

In 2023 so far, other artists such as Justin Bieber, Metro Boomin, Midge Ure, and Diplo have all sold their catalogs. Additionally, catalogs from icons like Michael Jackson and Queen have neared a sale recently, both around the $1 billion figure, but news of finalization never surfaced.

Amid selling his life’s work, Logic has been on the road for his 2023 nationwide tour in promotion of his most recent studio album, College Park. Joined on tour by Three 6 Mafia legend Juicy J, Logic used one of his shows to announce that he would be signing his musician father to his Bobby Boy Records label. On top of that, he promised his dad that he would make a collaborative album with him in the near future.

“You know what, Dad? I’m gonna do an album with you,” Logic exclaimed to his father on stage mid-concert. “I’m gonna teach you about Black ownership and what it means to run a business.”

