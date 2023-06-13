Logic Signs Father to His Record Label

Currently, Logic is on the road for his nationwide College Park Tour, assisted by a longtime friend of his and hip-hop icon Juicy J. The tour, which is in promotion of the rapper’s eighth studio album College Park, made its ninth stop on June 8 in Washington D.C., where Logic shared an exciting announcement for his fans.

During a break between songs, Logic paused his performance to make a special announcement regarding his own father Robert Bryson Hall, known also by his stage name Smokey the Legend. In the past, Logic and his father’s relationship was fractured, considering Smokey was absent during the emcee’s childhood and would sometimes only contact him in adulthood to borrow money. But, with this in mind, Logic felt that making an album with his father would help to repair their relationship.

“Why do you always ask me for money?” Logic started his speech in D.C. while sharing the stage with Smokey. “And you know what he says? ‘I don’t know. I think it’s just the fact that I’m financially insecure because I wanna leave a legacy for your little brother.’ So I said, you know what, Dad? I’m gonna do an album with you. I’m gonna teach you about Black ownership and what it means to run a business.”

On top of collaborating for a full-length project, though, Logic also confirmed that his record label Bobby Boy Records would be signing Smokey the Legend.

“Dad, I want to make sure that you’re safe and we make this album, that you are protected and you have the greatest lawyers in the fucking business,” Logic said. “I wanna sign my father at 69 years old to Bobby Boy Records right now and give him what he always wanted… Your dream came true, Daddy.”

After embracing his son and signing the Bobby Boy contract onstage, Smokey took the mic from Logic’s hand and told the crowd, “I love this boy, I knew he was gonna be a star ever since he came out of my balls, n****!” This particular quote is a callback to Logic’s 2019 collaboration with Eminem titled “Homicide,” which sees Smokey utter a similar sentiment for the song’s intro.

Smokey’s record deal is not just an out-of-the-blue occurrence either. During his 2018 episode of the Netflix documentary series Rapture, Logic explained that his father was a singer and congo player whose music career was derailed by drug addiction. Now, by bringing his father into his label imprint, Logic will assist his father in fulfilling a career he always hoped for.

Check out the special father-son moment below.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images