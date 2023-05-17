Busta Rhymes Confirms New Album Includes Production from Pharrell and Timbaland

Busta Rhymes is currently working on his eleventh studio album, yet to be given a title, track list, or release date. It will serve as his first full-length project since Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God in 2020, which was a sequel to his third album in 1998. However, not much information has been made public about Rhymes’ upcoming LP, until now.

On Sunday (May 14), Swizz Beatz posted an Instagram video where he showered praises on Rhymes, along with revealing some insight regarding the emcee’s impending album.

“This is a Busta Rhymes appreciation post,” Swizz began. “My brother’s been doing this so long, from Leaders of the New School (Rhymes’ early 1980s hip-hop group) to headlining every major festival, tour, show. Leaders was the ’80s and Busta’s been kicking ass since. It’s 2023. My bro got all new deals, and all new music coming out. I just want to take the time to say I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style, (his) voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal.”

Later in the clip where he talks to the front-facing camera, Swizz confirmed that he, Timbaland, and Pharrell Williams are all contributing production to the Rhymes album.

“Cheers to my brother Busta Rhymes for life,” he said. “Wait until you hear this new music this man got. The album was executive produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Pharrell. Wrap your face around what that’s gonna sound like.”

In the comment section of the post, Rhymes verified Swizz’s claims, thanking Swizz for his compliments and hyping up fans for his new music on the way.

“I Guess it’s Time!!!! You let the cat out the bag huh King???!!!!! SWWWWWIIIZZZYYYY!!!” he said. “I love you and appreciate beyond description King!! Our years of friendship and being brothers cannot be described in words!! Wait till they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE with this album Executive Produced my you @timbaland @pharrell & myself King!! It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you Kings and we ain’t Stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!!”

Rhymes’ album will be one of many recent projects for all of these aforementioned producers. Currently, Timbaland is working on crafting Missy Elliott’s highly-anticipated comeback album. Additionally, Swizz is less than a month removed from working with Nas’ label Mass Appeal for his Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP, which boasted features from Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and more.

Check out Swizz Beatz’s “Busta Rhymes appreciation post” below.