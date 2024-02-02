Sammy Hagar and Wolfgang Van Halen Join Performance Lineup to Honor Jon Bon Jovi at ‘Person of the Year’ Gala

Two former Van Halen members will take the stage to honor Jon Bon Jovi tonight, February 2, at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala. Sammy Hagar and Wolfgang Van Halen have been added to the performance lineup of the star-studded event, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wolfgang, who is the late Eddie Van Halen’s son, will be performing with his current band, Mammoth WVH. Other newly added performers include Train’s Pat Monahan and Australian guitar whiz Orianthi, who is a former collaborator and romantic partner of ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. In addition, Lenny Kravitz has joined the festivities as a presenter.

[Don’t Miss Your Chance to See Sammy Hagar in Concert – Tickets On Sale]

Previously Announced Performers and Presenters

As previously announced, the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala also will feature performances by Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Goo Goo Dolls, Brandy Clark, Måneskin frontman Damiano David, The War and Treaty, Marcus King, and Larkin Poe. If that wasn’t enough, Bon Jovi’s own famous namesake band will be hitting the stage at the event as well.

Meanwhile, according to Showbiz411.com, Sambora also will be a special guest at the event, although that has yet to be confirmed.

In other previously announced details about the bash, comedian Jim Gaffigan will serve as host, while Gayle King and pop star Kylie Minogue will appear as presenters. The event raises funds for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Foundation, which helps members of the music community in need of medical, financial and personal assistance.

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll & More Paying Tribute to Jon Bon Jovi at 2024 MusiCares Gala]

Both Hagar and Wolfgang Van Halen posted comments on their social media pages about the MusiCares event.

“I’m excited to perform at the @MusiCares 2024 #PersonoftheYear gala honoring @jonbonjovi!” the Red Rocker wrote. “MusiCares is such a wonderful organization. I love what they do for my fellow musicians and it’s always an honor to be invited to support them.”

Hagar may also have given fans a hint at what he might be performing at the gala, ending his comment by writing, “Hey Jon, don’t sing so damn high next time ha ha. #YouGiveLoveABadName”

Meanwhile, Wolfgang simply wrote, “Honored to be a part of the @musicares event honoring @jonbonjovi this Friday!”

Hagar’s and Wolfgang Van Halen’s History with Van Halen

Hagar joined Van Halen in 1985 as original frontman David Lee Roth’s replacement, and remained with the band until 1996. He then returned to the group from 2003 to 2005. Wolfgang replaced founding Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony in 2006 and was a member of the band until his father’s death in 2020.

More About MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

In the run-up to the gala, special behind-the-scenes content will be posted on the MusiCares organization’s socials.

Besides the tribute concert, the event will feature a cocktail reception, a dinner, and a live auction. The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala takes place two days before this year’s Grammy Awards.

This year’s ceremony will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. It also will be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.