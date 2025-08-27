“Lord Help Us”: Lainey Wilson Is Freaked Out by the “Eerie” AI Content of Her Going Around

Whether you like it or not, AI is here to stay. Since becoming available to the masses, AI has already proven its capabilities. No matter the task or prompt, AI can produce results in a matter of minutes. And like any technology, it only took a matter of time before concerns started to mount. Able to create music or even mimic the likeness of a celebrity, country singer Lainey Wilson recently discussed how the technology not only tricked some of her fans into thinking she had already gotten married.

Outside of her career in country music, Wilson’s personal life made headlines when she got engaged to former NFL player Duck Hodges in July. Although getting engaged was real, she quickly noticed how some used AI to make others believe she already had the wedding. In the post below, the singer and Hodges share a special moment while standing in a field. And although fake, both were wearing cowboy hats, which seemed to be on theme for Wilson’s persona. But again – it was all AI-generated.

Speaking with Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio, Wilson explained how weird it was to see herself being portrayed by AI. And when it came to the wedding, she said, “It definitely freaks me out. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘Lord, if they’re doing this [what else are they doing]… People were really believing it. Folks [were] calling my parents, being like, ‘They already got married?’”

Lainey Wilson’s Father Gets Kevin Costner Makeover

Another post surrounding Wilson showed the singer once again getting married. But instead of the ceremony taking place in an open field, it happened in a hospital room. And the reason why – because the singer’s father was sick.

Thankfully, Wilson’s father wasn’t in the hospital. Still, Wilson laughed at how the technology morphed her father into actor Kevin Costner. “Another one was that my daddy was sick, back in the hospital, and I did my wedding in the hospital room. And they had him up in the bed playing a guitar, but they put Kevin Costner’s face on him.”

And if that wasn’t enough, it got even weirder as Wilson added, “They put his eyepatch [on] but they didn’t connect it, so it’s just a floating eyepatch. I showed daddy, and he was like, ‘I got more hair than that…’ It’s weird. It’s eerie.”

With AI expanding its capabilities each and every day, many wonder just how far the technology will go before crossing the line between harmless fun and harmful misinformation.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)