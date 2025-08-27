Watch Toto’s Dazzling Performance of Its Classic Song “Africa” With Founding Member David Paich and Other Guest Singers

Toto has been closing out its concerts for years with its 1983 chart-topper “Africa.” This summer, the veteran rockers have been touring with Men at Work and Christopher Cross, and they’ve been inviting Cross and the Australian band’s frontman, Colin Hay, to join them to perform the classic pop-rock anthem to end many of their shows.

This past Sunday, August 24, Toto headlined a hometown concert at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles, and they wrapped up the gig with a particularly inspired, extra-special rendition of “Africa.”

During the finale of the gig, Toto welcomed to the stage its co-founding keyboardist/vocalist David Paich, who co-wrote the song with late drummer Jeff Porcaro. Paich retired as a full-time touring member of the group in 2018 because of health issues, although he has made occasional guest appearances with the band since then.

As seen in a fan-shot video posted on YouTube, founding Toto lead guitarist Steve Lukather introduced Paich, saying, “We’ve got a special treat for you tonight. The guy who started this band with our brother Jeff Porcaro is here tonight to come out here and jam with us. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s bring him out. The man himself, Mr. David Paich!”

The 71-year-old musician then hit the stage, donning his trademark top hat, and proceeding to croon the first verse of “Africa.” Cross and Hay also took part in the performance. Christopher sang backing vocals throughout, while Hay belted out the first chorus. Longtime Toto frontman Joseph Williams then took over lead vocals for the remainder of the tune. Paich and Hay also added extra backing vocals to the performance.

More About “Africa”

“Africa,” of course, is now considered one of the all-time great yacht rock songs. The tune originally appeared on Toto’s smash fourth studio album, Toto 4, which was released in April 1982. The song spent a week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1983. Interestingly, “Africa” replaced, and in turn was knocked from the top spot of the Hot 100, by Men at Work’s “Down Under.”

Paich sang the verses on the original track, while former Toto frontman Bobby Kimball sang lead on the choruses.

In September 2024, “Africa” was certified Diamond by the RIAA for notching more than 10 million equivalent sales in the U.S.

Hay has sung “Africa” before Men at Work’s current tour with Toto. He, Lukather, and Toto touring multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham also have been members of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band for the last several years, and Colin and Warren share lead vocals when that group’s plays “Africa” live.

Toto’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Toto’s summer tour with Men at Work and Cross is plotted out through an August 30 concert in Ridgefield, Washington.

For most of September, Lukather and Ham, as well as Hay, will rejoin the All Starr Band for a brief outing. That trek runs from a September 10 concert in Chicago through a September 27 show in Las Vegas.

Toto will return to the road in December for a short Latin American tour running from a December 11 concert in Santiago, Chile, through a December 19 gig in Monterrey, Mexico. Cross will be the support act at those shows. Visit TotoOfficial.com to check out the band’s full schedule.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images; Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)