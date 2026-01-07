Lukas Nelson Shares New Song That Fans Say Sounds “Just Like Willie”

Often, a parent’s greatest achievement is seeing their children surpass them. While that’s certainly a tall order for the offspring of outlaw country legend Willie Nelson, it hasn’t discouraged his children from following their father’s musical path. His older son, Lukas Nelson, has already won a Grammy Award for his work with Lady Gaga on the A Star is Born soundtrack. Releasing his solo debut, American Romance, last June, the singer-songwriter scored another Grammy nod alongside his dad for Best Traditional Country Album.

Lukas Nelson Draws From “Wellspring of Generational Talent” in New Video

Recently, Lukas hopped on social media to share an acoustic version of “The Last Wild River,” one of two extra songs included on a deluxe edition of American Romance (too.) He wrote the bluesy tune along Colorado’s Yampa River, which he name-checks in the opening line: I’m on the Yampa River, it’s the last wild river now / They couldn’t dam the river like they did all the rest around / I’m on the last wild river, I could cry, but I won’t / Damned if I do, damned if I don’t.

Fans couldn’t get enough when Lukas Nelson posted the recording on Tuesday (Jan. 6). And of course, the soulful performance drew comparisons to the Red-Headed Stranger himself. “Just like Willie !!” exclaimed one TikTok user.

“Oh, the wellspring of talent,” added another.

Willie Nelson Shares the Secret to His Longevity

Few artists can harness the kind of staying power Willie Nelson has managed. He is still working—and racking up Grammy nominations—just three months ahead of his 93rd birthday in April. And while there were times his health kept him from the road last year, requiring son Lukas Nelson to fill in, the “On the Road Again” singer is, mostly, just as sharp as ever. And apparently, the key to his long-term success is pretty simple.

“Singing for an hour is good for you,” Willie told Alex Abramovich for a December piece published in the New Yorker.

His daughter Amy agreed, adding that she believes her father’s music career “is quite literally keeping him alive.” Marveled wife Annie, “He just keeps going and going. He’s Benjamin Buttoning me.”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum