Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, and More Set to Perform at Fourth Annual Opry Goes Dolly Show

Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday is set to be marked in a big way. The Grand Ole Opry recently announced that, on Jan. 17, it will hold its fourth annual Opry Goes Dolly show in honor of the country music icon.

The Dolly-themed birthday bash will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, and Trannie Wilson, with more artists to be announced soon. The tribute show will celebrate Parton with favorites from the ’80s and iconic hits from her legendary catalogue.

“I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ole birthday with some of my songs,” Parton said in an Instagram video. “Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.”

This is the Opry’s fourth straight year honoring Parton in this way. Past performers include Ashley Cooke, Elle King, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young.

What to Expect from Opry Goes Dolly

This year, the show won’t be the only thing for fans to enjoy. The Opry will have Dolly-themed festivities all day long on Jan. 17.

Among the fun, fans will have the chance to sign a larger-than-life birthday card, take photos with a Dolly impersonator, sip on specialty themed drinks, and munch on birthday treats baked using Parton’s Duncan Hines mixes.

Additionally, the Opry Shop has launched a limited 80 Years of Song collection. Available now for preorder, the collection will be available for purchase at the show, along with Parton’s music and merchandise.

One thing attendees won’t see is Parton herself, who’s unable to attend the event.

“I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love for sure,” Parton, who’s set to celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 19, said. “You have the best night ever!”

Fans who want to get in on the action can purchase tickets now. By doing so, fans will also be doing good, as $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Parton’s Imagination Library.

Photo by: Miller Mobley/NBC via Getty Images