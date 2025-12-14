How Lukas Nelson Really Feels About Competing With Dad Willie Nelson at the Grammys

Willie Nelson didn’t name his band “The Family” at random. The outlaw country legend’s music has always been a family affair in the literal sense, with sons Micah and Lukas joining him at various times. Both the younger Nelsons have also enjoyed success independently of their father. Earlier this year, Lukas, 36, released his solo debut album, American Romance. The first project without his band, Promise of the Real, American Romance landed Lukas Nelson a Grammy nod in the inaugural Best Traditional Country Album—right next to his dad, Willie Nelson. The elder Nelson, 92, received a nomination for his 77th studio project, Oh What A Beautiful World. While it’s an easy narrative to pit father and son against one another, Lukas Nelson prefers to think of it differently.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Against’ is a strong word,” the “Ain’t Dead” crooner told the Los Angeles Times. “‘Alongside’ is better. I mean, the Nelsons have a 40% chance of winning, which is pretty good.”

Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson Go Head-to-Head in Brand-New Grammy Category

The Nelsons are up against Charley Crockett, Margo Price, and Zach Top. Crockett earned recognition for his album Dollar a Day—which, like American Romance, was produced by Shooter Jennings. Margo Price is the category’s lone female nominee with Hard Headed Woman. Meanwhile, Zach Top scored his first Grammy nod for his sophomore album Ain’t In It For My Health.

For the first time ever, the Recording Academy will split the country music awards into categories: Best Traditional Country and Best Contemporary Country. Kelsea Ballerini nabbed her sixth Grammy nod for Patterns, while Tyler Childers picked up one of four nominations this year for his album Snipe Hunter. Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Miranda Lambert round out the brand-new category. (Interestingly, Lambert is the only Grammy winner of the bunch, although all have previously received nominations.)

[RELATED: Tyler Childers, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and Many More Receive 2026 Country Music Grammy Nominations]

The Recording Academy’s decision to divide the country music categories has sparked online buzz, but Lukas Nelson has no desire to add to the discourse.

“Man, I just play the music — I don’t care how they slice it,” he told the Times. “I don’t even know what genre I play.”

The younger Nelson added, “I just like that country music is getting out there and that it seems to be more and more popular. I feel like we’ve got to open our arms and welcome everyone who wants to be part of it.”

Featured image by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images