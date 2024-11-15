Lukas Nelson’s Otherworldly Performance of “Can You Hear Me Love You” Has Me Floating on Cloud 9

Given the iconic career Willie Nelson produced in country music, it seemed only natural that a few of his children would follow in his footsteps. For his son Micah Nelson, he got the chance to work alongside his father on his newest album Last Leaf on the Tree. And while his other son, Lukas Nelson, performed with his father more than a few times, he decided to venture out on his own with his band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Having released several albums and hit the road with Neil Young, Lukas recently offered a simplistic performance of “Can You Hear Me Love You.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Presented by the Red Ants Pants Music Festival, the performance from Lukas was much more than a random moment in a random field. Taking place in the mesmerizing landscape of Montana, the festival website explained, “We invite a few of our musician friends out to Elton Lee’s back pasture for our ‘Live from the Back Pasture Sessions.’” While excited to invite only a select few singers and groups to perform, Lukas once again proved himself to be in a category of his own.

Gaining thousands of views, fans loved the vast nature and vocals from Lukas. “This is a beautiful song and a wonderful setting. I am a big fan of the Lukas Nelson.” Another person claimed, “I could listen to this All DAY LONG. Thank you. Sometimes I need the music, sometimes I need the lyrics…this song satisfied BOTH..”

[RELATED: Watch Willie Nelson Join His Son, Lukas Nelson, to Cover a Pearl Jam Classic at Farm Aid]

Lukas Nelson Is More Than A Country Singer

While appearing to encompass country music, Lukas once discussed the music that influenced him and why he decided to focus on country. Speaking with Wide Open Country in September 2023, “I have a rock influence, sure. What I loved about Stevie Ray Vaughan was the guitar playing, and what I loved about Jimi Hendrix was the songwriting and creativity, and what I loved about all the rest of the bands, that it’s all about the songs, the lyrics, the melody.”

As for his reasoning for sticking with country, Lukas concluded, “When you look on Spotify, you see the most popular stuff I’ve done so far – it’s all country stuff. I see that I connect more when I’m in country. So I explore, I go off, but I have to come home sometimes.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)