‘American Idol’ is Back! Return Date for Season Seven is Revealed

American Idol really wants you to know that it’s back. At least, it will be after the holiday season with a new line of hopefuls looking to be a star.

When ‘American Idol’ Premieres

American Idol will return to TV and streaming services on February 18. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in a fun video, host Ryan Seacrest as well as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie shared that the show was “back.”

While that may be a hyperbole as viewers will still have to wait several months and get through Christmas first, it’s nice to see everyone’s Idol favorites return. The judges have definitely been in the swing of things with auditions starting back in August.

For those expecting any casting shakeups, think again. In an interview with ET Online, Perry said, “You can’t separate us. You can’t break this fam down!” It’s something that Richie agreed with, “Don’t even try it!”

Take a journey with us as we make dreams come true. 🗺 ⭐️ The season premiere of #AmericanIdol is February 18 on ABC and Stream on Hulu!

ABC started its Idol Across America, which featured live virtual auditions. The auditions were with a producer, which acted as the first step in the process before hopefuls got the chance to perform before Perry, Bryan, and Richie. This year, American Idol is mixing things up by letting contestants perform under their preferred genre, according to Today.com.

In an interview with Parade, Bryan opened up a bit more about the audition process. “I think the beauty of American Idol is it’s very, very driven by the talent of the kids,” he said. “It’s very important for the producers of the show and the people behind the scenes and the kids all across the country to really log on and audition and get in front of us.”

Viewers should also expect to learn more about the judges themselves this season as well. The show will visit each of the judges’ hometowns. American Idol will return to screens in mid-February for Season Seven.

