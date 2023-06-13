Luke Bryan on Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Backlash: “We’re Doing the Best We Can”

Luke Bryan is offering support to his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry.

Throughout season 21, Perry came under fire from Idol fans for comments she made to some of the contestants, including 25-year-old Sara Beth Liebe. During her audition, Liebe shared that she has three children, to which Perry reacted by standing up and acting as if she needed to lie down on the judges’ table. “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry said.

Liebe ultimately left the competition during Hollywood Week and posted a video on TikTok saying that Perry’s comment “wasn’t super kind.” Despite the backlash against her, Bryan says that he, Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie always go into the show with the best intentions.

“When me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can,” he explained to Taste of Country backstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. “Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun, making a TV show. You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re homogenized, [that] you can never go for a joke or a fun moment. Sometimes you gotta just say stuff and roll the dice on TV like that, however it gets perceived.”

The country superstar went on to say that he admires the way Perry has handled criticism throughout her tenure as one of the world’s biggest pop stars, while also noting that being in the public eye at her level gives her thick skin.

“We all get it, we’re judging kids at home that people fall in love with, so we’re not gonna bat a thousand as judges,” he continued. “It may be my year next year, but we’re conditioned and calloused for it. Katy’s been dealing with that, it makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that, her whole career.”

Season 21 wrapped with Iam Tongi crowned the winner. Top 8 finalist Oliver Steele has also come to Perry’s defense. Idol has been renewed for season 22.

