We Ani Wows on ‘American Idol’ with Original Song, “Good For”

It didn’t take Wé Ani long to impress the American Idol judges and audience with her performance of her original song, “Good For,” during the first round of Hollywood Week.

Leading into the performance, Ani shared that she’s focusing on honing her stage presence because it’s “that ‘it’ factor that people look for and you have to make it loud onstage,” she stated. True to her word, Ani made her presence known when she took the stage with just a guitar in hand. Her deep, soulful voice shone through on the biting lyrics that tell off a guy who’s not worth her time. If my patience wasn’t thin / My mind was at ease / And would you please make me happy / I don’t know why you’re here / If you’re wasting my time / Let me know so I can find another guy, she bellows.

I wanna know / What you’re good for, she reprised in the chorus, wowing judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, along with the engaged audience members, as they all sang and clapped along with her. After holding an impressive note at the end, the show-stopping performance warranted Ani a standing ovation and proved that the song possesses the power to quickly get stuck in one’s head.

The 23-year-old native of Harlem, New York, inspired awe from the judges during her audition, as her speaking voice is much higher than her singing voice. “You are amazing,” Richie raved after her audition of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.” “This class is shaping up to be ridiculous. And I don’t want to put you into the ridiculous category, but that was ridiculous.”

“You feel diligent,” Perry praised after Ani shared that her name means “diligent” in Swahili. “You feel like you’re just pushing through any obstacle.”

“You have an amazing voice,” agreed Bryan.

Hollywood Week continues when Idol airs on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless