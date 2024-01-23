Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and Travis Scott Slated to Perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards are less than two weeks away. Winning one of the Recording Academy’s awards is one of the highest honors a musician in any genre can receive. As a result, the show always has a star-studded lineup of performers. This year is no different. Last week, the Recording Academy announced its first group of performers. Yesterday (January 22), they added even more star power to the roster.

Yesterday, the Recording Academy announced that Luke Combs will be among the performers at the 2024 Grammy Awards. They also added Travis Scott and Burna Boy to the lineup. These artists join the previously announced lineup of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

All three of the newly added performers are up for trophies at the Grammys. Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” received a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. Travis Scott’s album Utopia will compete for Best Rap Album. Additionally, Burna Boy is up for multiple awards. His song “City Boys” is up for Best African Music Performance. “Alone” will compete for Best Global Music Performance. He is also in the running for Best Global Music album for I Told Them…

Country Music at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The country music categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards are full of top-notch talent. Additionally, country artists are competing for a handful of all-genre awards this year.

Combs will have some stiff competition. Other nominees in the Best Country Solo Performance category include “In Your Love” by Tyler Childers, “Buried” by Brandy Clark, “The Last Thing on My Mind” by Dolly Parton, and “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton.

The Songwriter of the Year features some country star power as well. Shane McAnally and Jessie Jo Dillon, both Nashville songwriters with hits under their belts, are up for the award.

Country and Americana artists are also competing for the all-genre Best New Artist Award. Country artists The War and Treaty and Jelly Roll are both up for the trophy. Additionally, folk-leaning singer/songwriter Noah Kahan is competing for the award.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

