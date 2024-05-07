See Huntley’s “Crazy Proud Dad Moment” as ‘The Voice’ Star’s Daughter Rocks the Stage

The Voice fans will remember Huntley’s young daughter. Stella was an instrumental part of the season 24 champ’s victorious storyline. The 6-year-old was onstage during her father’s stunning four-chair turn performance of the Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” (a song she chose, by the way.) Michael Huntley, who goes by Huntley, had his pick of coaches. Unsure what to do, he left the final decision to Stella. The little girl barely hesitated before choosing Niall Horan. It proved to be a $100,000 decision, as Niall coached Huntley all the way to the season 24 title. Recently, Stella showed a crowd that she just might follow in her father’s footsteps one day.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huntley Shares Video of Daughter’s Drum Solo

Stella and her younger brother, Michael Jr., weren’t far from their father’s mind when he was crowned champion of The Voice in December 2023. “I’m definitely gonna call my kids,” the Virginia blues-rocker told American Songwriter after his win.

After taking some time to reunite with his family, Huntley hit the road. His latest gig brought him only two hours away from his home in Fredericksburg, to the 2024 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Virginia. Huntley served as the Firefighters’ Marshal during the event. He also performed at the festival’s Country Music Party on Saturday (May 4) — where Stella again joined him onstage. The fearless little girl asked her dad if she could close out his set with a drum solo.

“She got up there with so much confidence to take over the world and killed it!” Huntley wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday (May 7.) “Crazy proud dad moment. “

‘The Voice’ Champion Gets Candid About Life Post-Victory

On Wednesday (May 1), The Song House, a Nashville songwriters collective, shared a video of Huntley’s songwriting session to its official Instagram account.

In the clip, Huntley opened up about his post-Voice life. “I think once you get to that peak, you realize that there’s a whole other climb you’ve got to do,” he said.

Huntley admitted that “it’s a little scary” being in the middle of a new climb. “I have two kids, so everything I’m sacrificing isn’t just for myself,” he said. “When I’m coming out here to Nashville or L.A., I’m giving it my all for me and my family.”