Watch ‘The Voice’ Star Reba McEntire Join Forces With ‘American Idol’ Legend for Stellar Duet of “I’m a Survivor”

Reba McEntire is planning to release new music later this year. Later this month, The Voice star will host the ACM Awards and debut a new single during the show. Additionally, she is waiting to find out if the sitcom pilot she recently shot will get picked up by a network. So, the Oklahoma native and her fans have plenty to look forward to. Recently, she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her future and relive some big moments from the past.

While discussing all of the exciting things that McEntire has on the horizon, Hudson mentioned her sitcom Reba. The show ran from 2001 to 2007 and fans—including Hudson’s mother—remember it fondly. While discussing the show, they circled around to its theme song “I’m a Survivor.”

Hudson, a well-decorated American Idol alumn, wanted to know why so many people connected to the song. “I think the reason so many people connect with the song ‘I’m a Survivor’ is because it’s relatable… If people can relate to it, they can connect to it,” McEntire said. “I’m a survivor. Women who are working hard, doing two jobs, and raising kids,” she added. After discussing the song, Hudson asked if they could sing it together. That was all the convincing the award-winning country singer needed. She was ready to perform before Hudson was able to finish the question.

Reba McEntire and Jennifer Hudson Crush “I’m a Survivor”

The pair didn’t sing the entire song. However, they proved that they’re both powerhouse singers, effortlessly harmonizing on the 2001 hit. The fact that they delivered their performance from the comfort of their seats shows just how little they had to put into a stellar but all-too-short performance of a great song.

Shelby Kennedy and Philip White co-penned the song and McEntire released it as a single from her 2001 compilation Greatest Hits Volume III: I’m a Survivor. The song missed the Top 40 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 49. However, it landed at No. 3 on the publication’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The song remains popular more than two decades later. It has garnered more than 20 million streams and counting on Spotify.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA