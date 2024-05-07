Brit Floyd Announce Massive North American Tour in 2024

Beloved Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd have just announced an enormous North American tour this summer! Known as “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience”, the outfit will hit both US coasts with support from keyboardist Harry Waters, who happens to be the son of Pink Floyd singer and bassist Roger Waters. PJ Olsson will also make an appearance at the Morrison, Colorado concert.

The P-U-L-S-E Tour will take the band across dozens of cities to perform tracks from Pink Floyd’s 1994 album Division Bell to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary. Fans can also expect an excellent medley of hits outside of Division Bell as well. Brit Floyd has also recently announced a European leg of the tour in fall 2024 and a UK leg of the tour in early 2025.

The Brit Floyd 2024 North American Tour will kick off on May 16 in Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live! The tour will close, pending additional tour dates, on July 28 in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Ticketmaster will be the main hub for tickets to the Brit Floyd 2024 Tour. There are currently no presale events running and all tour dates are available for general sale.

If you can’t find tickets to your chosen tour date on Ticketmaster, there’s always Stubhub. We tend to recommend Stubhub for tickets, especially to sold-out shows, because the platform usually has at least a few tickets in stock for specific tour dates. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legit. No scams in sight, here.

If you’re more interested in attending the UK and European tour dates, we recommend checking Viagogo for the best deals.

This is going to be an incredible experience for Pink Floyd fans. Get your tickets ASAP!

May 16 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

May 17 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

May 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbed Music Center

May 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

May 21 – Birmingham, AL – The BJCC

May 22 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 23 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

May 25 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (with Harry Waters)

May 28 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater (with Harry Waters)

May 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium (with Harry Waters)

May 31 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center (with Harry Waters)

June 1 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater (with Harry Waters)

June 2 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater (with Harry Waters)

June 4 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum (with Harry Waters)

June 6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater (with Harry Waters and PJ Olsson)

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

June 8 – Primm, NV – Star of the Desert Arena

June 9 – Prescott, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center

June 11 – Tucson, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

June 13 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

June 14 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 15 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Resort and Casino

June 16 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

June 18 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 19 – Redmond, VA – Marymoor Live

June 20 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

June 22 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

June 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

June 25 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

June 26 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

June 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

June 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment

June 30 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 1 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 3 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

July 4 – Peoria, IL – Civic Center

July 6 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

July 7 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

July 9 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

July 11 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

July 12 – Hammond, IL – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

July 13 – Nashville, TN – The Fisher Center at Belmont University

July 14 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park Amp

July 16 – Elmira, NY – First Arena

July 18 – Hampton Beach, NH – Casino Ballroom

July 19 – Hampton Beach, NH – Casino Ballroom

July 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

July 23 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Wilmington, NC – The Wilson Center

July 26 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

July 27 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 28 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Photo by Patrick Kealey via Brit Floyd’s official Facebook page

