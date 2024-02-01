Watch Jelly Roll Realize He Has “Horrible” Face Tattoos in Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial

Jelly Roll has been trying to fight his way to the top for more than a decade. After years as an underground rap sensation, he broke to mainstream success with his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel in 2023. Now, he’s the CMA New Artist of the Year and is attending his first Grammy Awards ceremony with two nominations under his belt. Today, he released a video that is one more signifier of his current fame. The “Save Me” singer is in a Super Bowl commercial.

Earlier today (February 1), Jelly Roll took to social media to share his ad spot for Uber Eats. The ad follows the tradition of hilarious Super Bowl commercials. In it, the heavily tattooed singer is putting things away in his bathroom. When he closes his medicine cabinet, he is surprised to find that his face is covered in ink. Watch the musician flex his acting muscles in the hilarious clip below.

Jelly Roll Joins Country Royalty

One thing that has been true for years is the fact that country music sells. As a result, stars of the genre regularly appear in commercials. For instance, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash have all done ad spots. Nelson did some Taco Bell ads, Jennings sang for Pizza Hut, and Cash advertised a line of ATMs for Canada Trust.

Country stars also have a history of doing Super Bowl commercials. For instance, Carrie Underwood did an ad spot for Vitamin Water. Hank Williams Jr. advertised for Budweiser during the Big Game. Nelson, ironically enough, did some Super Bowl commercials for H&R Block. Darius Rucker sang a country and western jingle for Burger King. Even greats like Reba McEntire and George Strait have done ads during the Big Game.

In short, the fact that Jelly Roll landed a Super Bowl commercial is sign that his career has reached a new high. Companies invest millions of dollars into the Big Game ad campaigns. As a result, they don’t take big gambles. The folks behind this ad know that the Antioch, Tennessee native is currently a force to be reckoned with in the country music world and are capitalizing on his popularity and sense of humor with the ad.

Featured Image by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

