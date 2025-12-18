Luke Combs, Dustin Lynch, and Scotty McCreery Lead Outpouring of Support for Injured Tennessee Teen Left Paralyzed

For 16-year-old Maggie Isble, a trip to a trampoline park would dramatically change her life. While enjoying a day with friends, the teenager decided to do flips from a trapeze bar into a foam pit. Believing it was safe, Isble shockingly fell through the foam, crashing into the concrete underneath. Breaking her neck, doctors claimed she would be paralyzed from the chest down. Focusing on her road to recovery, the teenager received some support from country music when Luke Combs, Scotty McCreery, and more heard about her story.

Posting a video on Instagram, Combs addressed Isble personally, hoping to give her some extra support throughout her journey. “Katy told me the tough times that you’re going through right now following your accident, but she also told me that you’re making some progress. That’s great news. I’m happy to hear that. Also heard you’re a big fan. I really, really appreciate that, and I just wanted to reach out and say, keep your head up. Stay strong. These things take time.”

Knowing that Isble would recover, Combs said he believed in her and even invited the entire family to one of his concerts. “I believe in you. I would love to have you and your family out to a show sometime, meet you in person when you’re feeling better, and stay strong. You got this.”

Luke Combs Was Just The Beginning

As already mentioned, it wasn’t just Combs. McCreery heard about Isble’s story also. He said, “Just wanted to say hello and that I’m thinking about you and praying for you in your recovery. You got this, and hopefully, we get to meet sometime. Have a good one.”

If getting messages from McCreery and Combs wasn’t enough, how about Dustin Lynch? That’s right, Isble even received a personal video from Lynch. “Just wanted to reach out and say hello. Send you a smile, a hug, and wish you a Merry Christmas. I’m decorating my tree. Hope to see you soon. Love you.”

With all of country music behind her, Isble already defied the odds, according to her sister, Destiny Isble. “She was able to reach her hand to her mouth and feed herself a Cheeto, which is amazing, because she couldn’t even get her arms past here. She was able to do that, and she has some feeling on the sides of her legs.”

In a recent update shared by the family, Isble has already shown progress. Able to grab a fry and eat it, the teenager smiled at the camera, determined not to let the accident dampen her fighting spirit.

If you would like to send a message to Isble, her family launched the Miracle for Maggie Facebook page for those wishing to offer their support.

