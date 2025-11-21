Luke Combs Set for ‘Manningcast’ Appearance During 49ers vs. Panthers

While not winning at the CMA Awards, Luke Combs still got the chance to take the stage not once but twice. One of the top names in the genre, it seemed only fitting that the celebration kicked off with Combs performing his hit song “Back in the Saddle.” He would return later in the show with BigXthaPlug for their collaboration on “Pray Hard.” Loving his time at the CMA Awards, it appeared that Combs missed former host Peyton Manning as the singer will join the NFL quarterback on the Manningcast.

Unlike traditional NFL commentary, Peyton and Eli Manning offered viewers the type of insight often reserved for blue-collar workers enjoying some football. The only difference, the brothers have actual experience when it comes to playing in the Super Bowl. Having spent the majority of their lives on the field, the brothers decided to take that knowledge and create the Manningcast.

Welcoming numerous celebrities to the show, the brothers will talk to Combs during Monday Night Football. Just to name a few – Shane Gillis, Billy Bob Thornton, and Charley Barkley have all appeared on the show. Although the game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, for the Manningcast, fans must switch to the ESPN2 channel.

Luke Combs Cheering For His Home Team

It’s no coincidence that Combs will stop by the show on Monday night. It just so happened that Monday Night Football will include the Carolina Panthers facing the San Francisco 49ers. With Combs a Carolina native, he will surely show his support for the Panthers.

As for Peyton and Combs, they have more than enough to talk about besides football. Over the last few years, Peyton helped host the CMA Awards. Rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in country music, the two have met before.

Peyton’s time at the CMA Awards ended on Wednesday when Lainey Wilson took the stage to solo-host. Marking the first time a female hosted the event solo in three decades, Wilson topped the historic moment by winning the Entertainer of the Year award.

With Peyton bowing out of the CMAs and Combs stepping onto the Manningcast, the crossover between country music and football continues. And as the Panthers take the field, fans will get to see the side of Combs that is nothing but a hometown fan cheering for his team.



(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)