Luke Combs Makes Surprising Confession About New Song “Be By You”

In June 2024, Luke Combs released his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons. Although fans loved the album, they had no idea it would be nearly two years before Combs would release another one. With Combs becoming a father and growing his family alongside his wife, Nicole Hocking, the singer decided to take a break from his rigorous schedule to spend time at home. But getting back into the studio, the wait is almost over. And with fans excited, Combs admitted he couldn’t get “Be By You” out of his head.

Every fan has that one song they can’t shake. All it takes is just a snippet, and the rest of the day is reserved for that song playing over and over in their mind. For Combs, he found himself struggling with that same problem when putting the final touches on “Be By You.”

Using his love to Hocking as inspiration, the song included lyrics like, “And I hope I ain’t comin’ on too strong/Just wanna hold you close, baby/Kinda looks like you do too/I just wanna make love, wake up next to you/No makeup, baby, nothing beats that view/I guess what it comes down to/ Is I just wanna be by you.”

Released only a few days ago, “Be By You” has already climbed over 434,000 views on YouTube alone. And with his newest album, The Way I Am, expected to hit streaming platforms on March 20, that number is sure to soar into the millions. But what did Combs say about “Be By You”?

The One Problem Luke Combs Had With “Be By You”

Sharing a video on his Instagram Stories, Combs revealed, “So I’m sitting here making kids dinners, and a couple things. One, I look old as hell in this video. Two, ‘Be By You,’ I cannot get it out of my own head. It’s my first one of my own songs that I cannot get out of my own head.”

Combs appeared to have the same problem as fans, as some commented, “This isn’t just a song… it’s a feeling you didn’t know you needed until it hit you. Luke really said ‘let me heal you real quick.”

With fans counting down the days until The Way I Am hits the airwaves, Combs genuinely thanked them for their unwavering support. “I just want to say thank you guys for loving the song so much. It’s been amazing to watch you guys, you know, make all our videos, and love the song. I just wanted to say thanks, I’m feeling very thankful this evening. Keep listening to it, and a lot more where that came from, so I hope you guys are ready for this album. I know I am, and I’ll see you guys on the road real soon.”

If the early reaction is any indication, Combs may already have another massive hit on his hands. With The Way I Am just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what the country star has in store next.

