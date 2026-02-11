Luke Combs Unveils 22-Song Tracklist for Upcoming Album ‘The Way I Am’—Including an Alison Krauss Collab

Luke Combs’ parents once told him he would never be Garth Brooks—so the North Carolina native outsold him. In 2017, his debut album, This One’s For You, topped the country albums chart. It also enjoyed major crossover appeal, reaching No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Nearly a decade later, Combs, 35, is gearing up to release his sixth studio album, The Way I Am, next month. Today, the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year revealed the names of all 22 tracks on the new record, due out March 20.

Produced by Combs, Jonathan Singleton, and Chip Matthews, fans are already familiar with some of the titles. Previously released tracks include “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away” and “Back in the Saddle.”

In a social media post Wednesday (Feb. 11), Combs shared that he will release Track 19, “Be By You,” this Friday (Feb. 13). It’s one of only three songs—along with the title track and Giving Her Away”—that the Grammy winner did not have a hand in writing.

The Way I Am features just one guest appearance from bluegrass star Alison Krauss on a song called “Ever Mine.” Combs wrote the tune alongside Hailey Whitters and Charlie Worsham.

This marks the “Fast Car” singer’s first full-length album since 2024’s Fathers & Sons. “It’s been a long process getting this thing going,” Combs said in a statement. “But I’m really proud of this record.”

Luke Combs Wrote This Song With Cody Johnson

Notably, Combs wrote the previously unreleased track “I Ain’t No Cowboy”—which he debuted last year in New Zealand—with fellow country star Cody Johnson and Jake Mears.

While Johnson isn’t listed as a performer on the tune, the “Dirt Cheap” crooner has previously hinted that Luke Combs would make an appearance on his next studio album. He confirmed this in a recent interview with Audacy’s Katie Neal, saying, “Me and Luke Combs cut one together…We finally got that done.”

Additionally, Luke Combs isn’t pausing long to celebrate his latest album release. One day after The Way I Am drops, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer will launch his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour on March 21 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The tour crosses North America and Europe before wrapping up Aug. 1 at London’s famed Wembley Stadium.

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy