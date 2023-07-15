Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Cover Continues to Make Chart History

Luke Combs’ remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” maintains dominance on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the third consecutive week. The success of “Fast Car” marks Combs’ seventh song to remain at No. 1 for three weeks or longer, according to the publication. “Fast Car” is the singer’s 16th chart-topper.

Billboard also reports that Combs’ rendition of “Fast Car” ties with Brooks & Dunn and Alan Jackson for “the longest Country Airplay domination among remakes of pop hits.” The record was previously set by both Brooks & Dunn and Alan Jackson in the 1990s. Brooks & Dunn’s cover of “My Maria,” initially released by B.W. Stevenson in 1973, hit the summit for three weeks in May 1996. Meanwhile, Jackson’s cover of Eddie Cochran’s 1958 hit “Summertime Blues,” peaked at No. 1 for three weeks in July 1994.

Combs’ “Fast Car” continues to garner more traction with a 3% increase to 34.7 million audience impressions in the week ending July 13, according to Luminate. “Fast Car” was originally written by Chapman, who became the first Black woman to solely write a No. 1 country hit.

Speaking with the publication about Combs’ new version and success, Chapman revealed she was “honored and grateful” it found a new audience. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” she previously told Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Chapman’s self-titled debut album in 1988 introduced “Fast Car.” The album, produced by David Kershenbaum, swiftly climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Chapman’s remarkable talent was recognized at the 31st annual Grammy Awards in 1989, where she won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album for her self-titled release, while her mesmerizing performance in “Fast Car” earned her the award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Additionally, Chapman was honored as Best New Artist. The impact of “Fast Car” was further acknowledged with nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while Chapman received a nomination for Album of the Year.

