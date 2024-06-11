Luke Combs Teams with American Greetings to Make Father’s Day Cards Featuring Songs from ‘Fathers & Sons’

Luke Combs’ life changed drastically on Father’s Day (June 19) in 2022. That day, his wife gave birth to their first son. Then, in August 2023, they had their second child. As a songwriter who writes the story of his life, Combs’ songwriting has shifted away from beer-soaked drinking anthems to songs about the importance of family and fatherhood. His upcoming album Fathers & Sons will reveal more of that this Friday (June 14). Today, the hitmaker announced a partnership with American Greetings that allows fans to use his lyrics in virtual greeting cards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Combs’ new album Fathers & Sons fittingly drops at the beginning of Father’s Day weekend. The album promises to have plenty of music for dads and their kids of all ages to share. Now, he’s taking things a step further with his partnership with American Greetings. They’re coming together to offer a line of fully customizable Father’s Day cards featuring samples of songs from his new record.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Has More Dad Songs On The Way—A Whole Album Full, In Fact]

The new line of Createacard greetings features six fully customizable Father’s Day Cards. Senders can choose to add songs like “Plant a Seed,” “Remember Him That Way,” “The Man He Sees in Me,” “Whoever You Turn Out to Be,” and “Huntin’ By Yourself” from Combs’ new album to the cards. Additionally, they can add photos and videos to the virtual greetings. Senders will also be able to add personalized messages, liners, stamps, and gift cards.

More on Luke Combs’ Father’s Day Cards

Rob Matousek, executive director of direct consumer products for American Greetings spoke about the partnership with Luke Combs in a statement. “Luke’s lyrics are genuine and emotional, and so many people can relate to the stories he tells through his music,” Matousek shared. “Luke’s songs in our new Father’s Day greetings help elevate the meaning experienced by those who receive them, and we have no doubt these cards will leave a lasting impression,” he added.

Creating and sending these cards via email or by sharing a link is free. So, for those who are on a tight budget but still want to send their dad a touching message for Father’s Day, this is a great option. Head to the American Greetings website to get started.

Featured Image by Chris Saucedo/WireImage