Luke Combs Is Taking the Party Global With His 2026 ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ Tour

Although releasing new music in 2025, Luke Combs took a somewhat relaxed approach to his career over the last year. Wanting to spend more time with his growing family, the country star still performed, but toned down his schedule. While soaking up every moment with his wife and children, the singer appeared more than ready to get back to the stage. And on Thursday, he excited fans when he announced his newest international My Kinda Saturday Night tour.

On October 3rd, Combs decided to gift fans a Christmas present a little early when he released his latest EP, The Prequel. Although only featuring three songs, the EP included “15 Minutes”, “Days Like These”, and “My Kinda Saturday Night.” Wanting to share what his perfect Saturday night looked like, the song already gained high praise, bringing in over one million streams.

Discussing the upcoming tour and his excitement to get back on the road, Combs explained, “This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t. That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans.”

Details Surrounding Luke Combs’ International Tour

Calling it his international tour, Combs will kick things off in March at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. From there, he will travel to eight countries and two continents. Expected to run through the summer, the country singer will close out the tour at Wembley Stadium in August. Not wanting to tour alone, Combs will bring Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, The Script, The Castellows, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, Thomas Rhett, and more with him.

And alongside his new tour, Combs promised there might be a few surprises when it comes to his setlist. “We’re going to 8 different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play.”

As for tickets for his tour, fans will get the chance to take part in a presale event, kicking off on Tuesday, October 14th.

With a new tour, new music, and a renewed fire to connect with fans around the world, Combs is gearing up for a year that’s shaping up to be anything but ordinary. From Las Vegas to London, the My Kinda Saturday Night tour will showcase not just his signature sound, but the next chapter in his country career.

