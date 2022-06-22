Luke Combs Welcomes First Baby with Wife Nicole on Father’s Day

Luke Combs has entered the world of fatherhood.

The country star took to social media yesterday to announce the birth of his first child with his wife Nicole. The baby, Tex Lawrence Combs, was born on father’s day – talk about great timing.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up,” Combs wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

In the accompanying picture, the couple is sitting in their new nursery with Nicole holding the newest addition to their family while sitting in a rocking chair.

Nicole also posted the photo saying, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

Combs rushed to the comments to write, “You crushed it my love!”

The couple was married back in August of 2020 during an at-home ceremony in southern Florida. They announced Nicole’s pregnancy in January sharing snaps of their sonogram across social media.

