Wife Of Luke Combs Talks About Potentially Having A Daughter

For Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, life has been a whirlwind of milestones as the singer won the Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards in 2021 and 2022. That doesn’t include the three Grammy Award nominations. Outside of the music industry, the couple welcomed their first child, Tex, in June 2022 and their second boy, Beau, in August 2023. With a husband in the spotlight and two growing boys at home, Nicole recently discussed her marriage and if she ever hopes to have a girl to add to their growing family.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Beau being the latest addition to the Combs family, Nicole openly talked about what it was like to be a mother to two boys on social media. Since she is always willing to share her thoughts on parenting with fans, the mother openly admitted that it was easier going from one child to two than it was bringing home their first son. “Going from 0-1 was absolutely wild & overwhelming to me. The lifestyle change being the reason. Not being able to do whatever whenever was something I never really thought about. Nobody ever talks about it.”

I got a youngin’ of my own

He’s too young to understand it

When he gets a little older

Watching the stage where I’m standing

He’ll know it’s about him when he hears me sing

I’ll take you with me pic.twitter.com/XqZ6kOLDwj — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 20, 2023 RELATED: 5 Fascinating Facts About Wannabe CSI Guy Luke Combs]

Nicole Combs Loves Being A Boy Mom

While some might find her comments to be selfish, Nicole added “If it makes me sound selfish, I wouldn’t change my life now for anything. At the time, it was just a shock.” The mother claimed that she didn’t mind the loss of sleep given the fact, “I know it goes by so fast, too fast. Going from 1-2 has been really easy for me personally.”

Although happy where she is with her family of boys, one fan asked her if she wanted to add a daughter into the mix one day. Nicole answered the question, writing, “I get asked this all the time and I need everybody to understand I don’t care if I have boys or girls! I just want them happy and healthy.”

While Nicole doesn’t seem to mind the boy world she found herself in, she claims to not care much about gender, adding “I have always felt like I would be a better boy mom.”

In case you missed it, I’m flying a winner and their guest to a city of choice on my 2024 Growin’ Up & Gettin’ Old Tour to see a show and meet me.



Register here: https://t.co/6q3ZOmszWx pic.twitter.com/aSGJtYVxA0 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 21, 2023

Besides a family at home, Combs continues to grow his country music career with his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour which will have the singer performing at numerous stadiums throughout 2024.

(Featured Image by Jason Davis/WireImage)