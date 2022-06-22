Watch: Roger Waters Performs Classic ‘The Wall’ Medley on Colbert

Roger Waters joined Stephen Colbert on his lauded late-night show to perform a handful of classic Pink Floyd tracks, including “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pt 2 & 3.”

Waters hit the ground running as he opened with “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” with the abrasive school teacher shouting “Stand still, laddie!” He then ran through the two parts of “Another Brick in the Wall” with ease before rising into the classic chorus with the rest of his backing band in tow. Watch the performance below.

The performance previewed Waters’ This Is Not a Drill Tour, which will finally get underway following a number of pandemic-fuelled postponements. Self-dubbed as his “first farewell tour,” the North American leg will kick off on July 6 in Pittsburgh before wrapping up on October 8 in Dallas.

In a statement, Waters described the tour as a “new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round.”

He continued, “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man.”

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

July 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 9, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 12, 2022 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 17, 2022 – Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

July 20, 2022 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena

July 23, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

July 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL, United Center

July 28, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

July 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 6, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 10, 2022 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 13, 2022 – Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

August 16, 2022 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

August 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

August 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

August 23, 2022 – Miami, FL, FTX Arena

August 25, 2022 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

September 3, 2022 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2022 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

September 10, 2022 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

September 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

September 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

September 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

September 20, 2022 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

September 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 24, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

October 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 3, 2022 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

October 6, 2022 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

October 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images