Watch: Roger Waters Performs Classic ‘The Wall’ Medley on Colbert

Roger Waters joined Stephen Colbert on his lauded late-night show to perform a handful of classic Pink Floyd tracks, including “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pt 2 & 3.”
Waters hit the ground running as he opened with “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” with the abrasive school teacher shouting “Stand still, laddie!” He then ran through the two parts of “Another Brick in the Wall” with ease before rising into the classic chorus with the rest of his backing band in tow. Watch the performance below.
The performance previewed Waters’ This Is Not a Drill Tour, which will finally get underway following a number of pandemic-fuelled postponements. Self-dubbed as his “first farewell tour,” the North American leg will kick off on July 6 in Pittsburgh before wrapping up on October 8 in Dallas.
In a statement, Waters described the tour as a “new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round.”
He continued, “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man.”
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
July 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 – Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena
July 23, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 – Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 – Miami, FL, FTX Arena
August 25, 2022 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
September 10, 2022 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images