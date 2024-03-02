Lykke Li Covers “Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash for Upcoming Netflix Action-Fantasy Movie

Swedish musician Lykke Li is known for crafting some beautiful songs for films across many genres. She’s probably best known for writing and recording “Possibility” for the Twilight: New Moon soundtrack back in 2009. But Lykke Li’s Johnny Cash cover might just be one of her best.

Li is still lending her electronic dream-pop stylings to her own albums and film soundtracks. This includes the upcoming Netflix action-fantasy movie Damsel. Specifically, Li covers one of country music legend Johnny Cash’s greatest songs.



In the soundtrack preview for Damsel, Li can be heard crooning the late country star’s “Ring Of Fire”. Li’s take on the song adds dreamy elements with her ethereal vocals and simple, reverberating piano notes.

“Ring Of Fire” was originally written in 1963 by June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. Li expressed her respect for June Carter Cash in a press release for the song.

“I respect her [June Carter Cash’s] songwriting so much,” said Li, “And you realize just how powerful it is when you can sing her song in any way. A song of that quality can be a lullaby, it can be a hymn, it can be a country song – and it just stands the test of time.”

Who Else Has Covered Johnny Cash’s Songs?

Li is right about “Ring Of Fire” being the kind of song that can be covered in many ways. The song has been covered by many different artists across many different genres, including Blondie, Brian Eno, Social Distortion, Frank Zappa, and many more.

Other incredible covers of Johnny Cash’s music include Dolly Parton’s delicate rendition of “I Walk The Line” and the more recent “Cocaine Blues” cover by Billy Strings and Post Malone, among many others.

