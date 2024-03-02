Surprise Clip of Sydney Sweeney Singing Leaves Fans in Awe

In a clip that is currently going viral on YouTube and TikTok, the Anyone But You actress can be heard crooning what appears to be an original song while playing the piano. It’s not entirely clear how old the clip is or when it was filmed. However, the unedited video clearly shows how well the star can sing.

Sydney Sweeney can act, fix vintage cars, and apparently, sing. Is there anything the star of Euphoria can’t do?

Sydney Sweeney Singing and Being Involved in Music Isn’t New

Luckily, this isn’t the first or last time Sweeney will belt out a song. Sweeney, along with rom-com Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, briefly sang Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” at the People’s Choice Awards” just last month while presenting the award for female country artist. Bedingfield soon emerged from behind the stage to give the pair a hand.

Sweeney has also been involved in other musical endeavors. She was the star of The Rolling Stone’s “Angry” music video, which was released last September. The video caught the attention of fans and critics alike, with some noting that the music video was “boring” and “objectified” Sweeney.

In the video, Sydney rolls around on the back of a convertible while driving down Sunset Boulevard, surrounded by animated billboards of The Rolling Stones. However, Sweeney doesn’t seem to agree with the critics. “This is the coolest thing I could ever do,” the actress said in an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Sweeney is also slated to host Saturday Night Live tonight with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Maybe we’ll get a duet?

Photo courtesy of The Rolling Stones’ YouTube channel

