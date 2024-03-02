Travis Kelce Became a “Different Man” After Dating Taylor Swift, Says Chiefs Coach

While announcing their relationship just last fall, Taylor Swift and tight end Travis Kelce have become the new power couple. Looking at Swift, the singer watched as she reached a new level of fame thanks to her ongoing Eras Tour. And Kelce found himself back at the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the second consecutive year, the Chiefs won. Part of a growing dynasty, defensive back coach, Dave Merritt, recently discussed the power couple and what it meant for the team. With many NFL fans sharing their disdain for the coverage of Swift, it appears that her impact on the NFL and Travis has been positive to say the least.

Just a few weeks ago, Swift brought home yet another Grammy Award to add to her growing collection. Around the same time, Kelce brought home a Super Bowl ring. With both stars kicking off 2024 in historic fashion, Merritt revealed how the team reacted to Swift becoming more than a fan. He said on The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac podcast, “She affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t in a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

Having watched the backlash Swift received from NFL fans, Merritt detailed how the team rallied around her, adopting her as their “our little sister.” “There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis.” He continued, “So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family.”

Jason Kelce Discusses Price Of Fame That Follows Taylor Swift

Knowing Travis better than most, his brother, Jason Kelce, also opened up about their relationship and got a taste of what Swift deals with on a daily basis. Attending the Super Bowl alongside Swift, Jason explained to ET, “I think this was my first, really, understanding kind of some of the things she has to deal with on a lot of basis. There were so many star-studded people there. Everyone wants to come see her. The suite’s only so big. It was overwhelming to be honest with you. I was going out of the suite to talk to Keegan-Michael Key, his wife, a bunch of people. The celebrity attendance at the game was unreal.”

With 2024 just starting and a new album on the horizon, it seems that Swift is on her way to another historic year.

